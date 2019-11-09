(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday visited mausoleum of of Hakim-ul-Unmat Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath there

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday visited mausoleum of of Hakim-ul-Unmat Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and laid a wreath there.

He offered Fatehah and prayed for solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country.

He also recorded his impressions in the visitors book.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said the philosophy of Allama Iqbal was the cornerstone of political vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, a change of guard ceremony was held at Iqbal's mausoleum during which a sturdy contingent of the Pakistan Navy took over security responsibility of the mausoleum from the Rangers jawans.