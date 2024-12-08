Governor Punjab Visits Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed's Residence
December 08, 2024
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the residence of Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed here Sunday and offered his condolences with his family. The Governor prayed for the martyr’s high rank.
Later, while talking to the media, he said that Major Muhammad Haseeb was martyred while performing his duty.
Martyrs are our pride, their sacrifices will not go in vain. Martyrs have ensured the security of the country with their blood, he said.
The Governor Punjab said that sacrificing one’s life for the security of the country was a matter of honour.
"The sacrifices of the martyrs have shaped the nation we stand in today. The patriotic spirit of their parents and relatives is both commendable and unparalleled." He concluded.
