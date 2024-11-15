Governor Punjab Visits Pak Learning Festival; Lauds Edu Ministry's Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Governor of Punjab Mr Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) G-6/3 Islamabad on Friday as the guest of honour at the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan Learning Festival.
While speaking at the event Governor Punjab Mr Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he did not expect the school to be at the same level as private schools. He said that he was impressed by the up-gradation of the school by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training in such a short span of time.
Mr Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that this school is at par with the best private schools in the entire country. He said that if all public schools attain this standard then people will stop going to private schools.
He said that such initiatives raise the public confidence in the state institutions. He said that this work should be continued at this rate in order to address the grave challenges that the nation faces today.
Federal Secretary Education Ministry Mr Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani briefed the Governor Punjab that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has introduced a new learning culture at the heart of an environment of festivity.
He said that a bonanza of organizations and individuals have engaged in this event. He said that more than two lakh students have participated from both public and private educational institutions of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Mr Wani said that learning is the future of Pakistan. He said that it is a historic event and can lay the base for other such events. He reiterated his resolved to uplift the educational system in Islamabad. He said that Islamabad will become an example for the rest of the country to follow.
