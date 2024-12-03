Open Menu

Governor Punjab Visits Pirzada, Condoles Death Of His Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Tuesday visited Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada and condoled the death of his younger brother.

The governor offered his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the minister's younger brother, said a press release issued here by the Ministry of Housing and Works.

He offered Fateha and prayed for the departed soul. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah to grant fortitude to the heirs.

