Governor Punjab visits residence of Akhlaq Bajwa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday visited the residence of senior reporter late Akhlaq Bajwa where he expressed his condolences to his family.

Senior PPP leader, Rana Azizur Rehman Chan, Finance Secretary People's Party Punjab, Ahmed Jawad and Secretary Records, Events People's Party Central Punjab, Ahsan Rizvi also accompanied him.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that late Akhlaq Bajwa was a senior journalist and his services in journalism cannot be forgotten.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that constitutional courts are the need of the hour, adding, justice delayed is also equivalent to injustice. He said that poor people await for decisions in courts for years. He said PPP has neither done any unconstitutional work in the past nor it will do. He said that the politics of the People's Party is clear and transparent and will continue to be so.

Later, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan went to the residence of Senior Vice President PP 149 Farid Awan where he inquired about his health.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Salim Haider Khan said that party office bearers and workers are the asset of the party. He said that People's Party has always given its workers the respect and status they deserve. He said that a party which does not respect its workers can never be successful.

Later, the Governor visited the house of senior journalist, Maqsood Khalid where he condoled with him over the death of his father. Mian Asif, journalist Amjad Shah, Eid Muhammad, Qasim Shah, Hafiz Khalilur Rehman, Hamid Ali and others were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor Punjab said that the deceased was a social worker and long-time worker of Pakistan People's Party (PPP). He always served humanity, he added. He said that there is no substitute for father in the world. The Governor Punjab prayed that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of the deceased and give courage to the family members to bear this loss with patience and perseverance. On this occasion, Fatiha was also recited for martyred Benazir Bhutto.