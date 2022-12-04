Governor Punjab visits various persons for felicitations, condolences in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Sunday visited the residences of different political and social figures of Bahawalpur.

He visited the house of former provincial minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar and congratulated the latter's nephew on his marriage and gave gifts to the groom Malik Umar Faiz.

The governor also went to the residence of former MNA Arif Aziz Shaikh and expressed condolences on the sad demise of his mother.

Later, Rahman went to the residence of political leader and writer Haji Abdul Khaliq Qureshi, where he condoled the death of his brother Ashraf Qureshi. He recited Fateha for the deceased and prayed that may Allah grant the bereaved family fortitude to bear this loss.

The Governor Punjab went to the residence of Riaz Ahmed Pahoor where he expressed condolence over the death of his brother and recited Fateha for the departed soul.