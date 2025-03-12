Open Menu

Governor Punjab Visits Walled City For Iced Yogurt Drink

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 11:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visited the walled city to drink iced yogurt drink 'lassi' during Sehri, here on Wednesday.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan intermingled with the people at the lassi shop while the people were thrilled to have the Governor Punjab amongst them and they also took selfies with him.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said Lahore is a historical city and he wanted to meet the people of Lahore along with drinking lassi here.

He said that he belonged to another corner of Punjab, and the people of Lahore city showed immense affection to him.

The Punjab Governor said that he will continue to come to different areas of Lahore during Sehri and Iftar times.

He said, "We are lucky to have once again got the opportunity to receive the blessings of the month of Ramadan." He emphasized that the sacred month of Ramadan imparts valuable lesson on the importance of compassion, kindness, and empathy, reminding us to uplift one another.

The Governor said, "We should help the poor and needy people generously in the month of Ramadan."

