Governor Punjab Vows Support For Overseas Pakistanis
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hosted a special dinner reception at Punjab House on Saturday to honor a delegation of prominent Overseas Pakistanis, reaffirming their crucial role in national development and pledging institutional support to address their concerns.
The high-profile reception was attended by Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, and Sardar Zahoor Iqbal, Chairman of Pakistan business Forum Europe, along with other community leaders representing the diaspora.
In his address, the Governor urged for national unity saying "Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of our economy, their remittances and investments sustain us during challenging times."
He announced concrete measures to facilitate the diaspora, including proposals for special courts and one-window operations to resolve their issues promptly.
The Governor commended Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir for his recent policy address.
"The COAS's speech has not only disappointed our adversaries but also renewed the patriotic spirit among Overseas Pakistanis."
He urged the prime minister for immediate convening of the Council of Common Interests to develop consensus on critical water management issues.
The Governor reiterated his open-door policy for the overseas Pakistanis calling for collective efforts to showcase Pakistan's positive image globally. He emphasized the nation's abundant natural resources and the media's role in constructive nation-building.
Syed Qamar Raza on the occasion said that Pakistan remains the first love and identity of the overseas Pakistani diaspora.
Sardar Zahoor Iqbal highlighted how overseas Pakistanis continue to support Pakistan through their hard-earned resources.
