Governor Punjab Vows To Uproot Extremism, Terrorism

Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that extremism and terrorism would not be tolerated at all and these would be uprooted by all means

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that extremism and terrorism would not be tolerated at all and these would be uprooted by all means.

In Sha Allah, Pakistan has a bright future. Zero tolerance policy was being formulated on violence against women.

He expressed these views, while addressing the 46th Convocation of University of Home Economics and speaking at a ceremony regarding 16-day Awareness Campaign for violence against women organized by UN Women Mumkin Alliance and Chief Minister's Special Monitoring Unit here at Governor House. Provincial Minister Ashifa Riaz, Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Dr Ijaz Alam Augustine, Women Protection Authority's Chairperson Fatima Chaddar, Kiran Sitara, Samiya Yousaf, Hifza Mazhar and others were present in the ceremony.

In his address, he said that violence on women was a horrendous crime and strict action would be taken against the people involved in violence against women. He said that forced marriage was also, in a way, a serious crime and "we have to focus on religious teachings so the women can be given their due right." He said, though laws on violence against women were existed, there was a dire need to make the women well-aware about these laws so that they could raise their voice instead of facing the violence silently.

He said that islam had given the rights of inheritance and marriage as per their wish to women 1400 years ago. "Womenfolk is our pride and we have not only to empower them but also ensure provision of complete rights to them," he said and added that New Pakistan and a violent society could not move together.

Earlier, Governor Punjab attended the 46th convocation of University of Home Economics.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Kanwal Amin, PTI's woman Neelum Hayat, Punjab HEC Chairman Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmed Khalid and other were also present.

Addressing the convocation, he said that there were numerous challenges in every field of life but when one made firm commitment to advance further then no world power could obstruct one's way. He said, "People are not remembered in the world history because of their status and wealth but of their public service, therefore, wherever you go, you should prefer to serve the people, which is a supreme good deed." The Governor said that PTI government was strengthening the institutions by making these independent, citing, "For the first time in Punjab history, we have replaced Acting Vice Chancellors of 20 universities with new Vice Chancellor by ensuring 100 per cent merit and also abolished ad hocism in the varsities because ad hocism jeopardizes the institutions." He mentioned that all the universities in Punjab were being switched over to solar energy and "I am glad that University of Home Economics is also being switched over to solar energy." As far as the clean drinking water is concerned, he said, "I announce that Sarwar Foundation will install a filtration plant at University of Home Economics." Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Today is very important day of your (graduating students) life as you will have a key role in the national development. Together, we have to make Pakistan stronger and prosperous.

In Sha Allah Pakistan has a bright future." At the end, Governor Punjab also awarded degrees to graduating students of the varsity and also congratulated them.

