Governor Punjab warns of befitting reply in case of any misadventure by India

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan would respond befittingly if India attempted any misadventure.

He expressed these views while talking to the media after visiting the residence of martyred Lance Naik Taimoor Aslam to condole with his family.

He said that Taimoor Aslam sacrificed his life to protect the country and his sacrifice would not go waste. The whole nation was standing with the family of the martyred soldier and we would never leave them alone, assured the Governor.

"I have assured the family of Taimoor Aslam of all support including financial on behalf of the Punjab and Federal governments," he added.

He termed Indian premier Narendra Modi more dangerous than Hitler and said Modi was already called the 'butcher of Gujarat'. The Governor said that Indian rulers should understand that war should not be the last resort, as it could ruin the peace in the region. "If war happens, it would be the last war of Subcontinent," he warned.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that from the very first day, India was against the Afghan peace process and Kartarpur Corridor project, adding that Pakistan would complete the Corridor before the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Governor said that it had been established that India was not serious in resolving the Kashmir issue. The people of Pakistan were always ready to render any sacrifice for their country, he added.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that international community should take serious notice of human rights violations in Kashmir and the Indian atrocities in Kashmir should be stopped, he added.

To a question about Kartarpur Corridor, the Governor said that India had tried to sabotage the project but all its conspiracies would be foiled. Today, the whole world and the Sikh community were supporting the project, he said, adding that Sikh pilgrims would be provided with every facility including visas and foolproof security.