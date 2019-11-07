UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Welcomes Sikh Yatrees From Canada

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Governor Punjab welcomes Sikh Yatrees from Canada

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Thursday warmly welcomed Sikh Yatrees from Canada who had undertaken a long journey by bus to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nankana Sahib.

The Sikh Yatrees had started their long journey by road from Toronto and reached Governor's House, Lahore after travelling through 20 countries. The bus carvan is led by Sardar Charan Singh, Amir Khan and Pakistan's Counsel General (CG) in Toronto Syed Yawar Ali.

The Sikh Yatrees performed traditional "Bhangra" to express their happiness and joy over opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Later, addressing a joint-press conference, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar terming Kartarpur Corridor a project of peace, said Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative proved that Pakistan wanted peace and stood by the minorities.

He said historic and exemplary arrangements had been finalized regarding opening of Kartarpur Corridor Project on November 9 and 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on November 12.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he himself was monitoring all arrangements regarding birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak on daily basis, adding that after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor project by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9, more than 5,000 Sikh pilgrims from India could daily reach here.

The Governor Punjab said that Religious Tourism Committee led by him would restore religious places of Sikh Community and other minorities including Buddhism. He said the work on the project would start from next week.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said the government had announced multiple visas for Sikh Yatrees, adding that Sikh Yatrees who wanted to visit Pakistan would be facilitated. He said Kartarpur Corridor Project had no link with the tensions between Pakistan and India, adding that Pakistanis stood with Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan had highlighted Kashmir issue at international level, expressing the hope that Kashmiris would definitely get freedom from Indian occupation.

Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said a reception would also be arranged for the Sikh pilgrims from across the globe and the neighbouring India November 11, adding the registration process had also been started in this regard.

