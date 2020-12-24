UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Wishes Nation 144th Quaid Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:25 PM

Governor Punjab wishes nation 144th Quaid Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohamamd Sarwar has felicitated the nation on the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message here on Thursday, he paid glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who changed the course of history without shedding a drop of blood and created the ideological state of Pakistan.

The Governor Punjab said, "Jinnah's birth anniversary is a day of renewal of the pledge that we will make all efforts to model Pakistan on the ideas of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and rid the country of nepotism, corruption and extremism.""It is due to the untiring efforts of Quaid-e-Azam that we are living in an independent and free nation. Each one of us should follow the golden principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline in order to make Pakistan a great nation," he said.

