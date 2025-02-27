Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chancellors conference

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 11:48 PM
Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chaired the first ever Vice Chancellors Conference held at Governor House Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chaired the first ever Vice Chancellors Conference held at Governor House Lahore.
The Vice Chancellors consisting of 05 working groups gave detailed briefing on financial management, governance, anti-harassment, research, drug control and security. It was reiterated in the conference that VCs conference would be convened every three months to review the progress on the decisions. More than 35 Vice Chancellors of government sector universities participated in the conference. The Vice Chancellors also presented various suggestions on dealing with climate change in the conference. Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan appreciated the organizing of the first ever Vice Chancellors Conference at Governor House Lahore.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the young generation is the future of the country and it is the responsibility of the educational institutions to provide them with higher education as the well as a peaceful and harmonious environment.
He said that there can be no compromise on the quality of education and environment. The Governor Punjab said that there should be zero tolerance against harassment and drugs in universities. He said that the Governor's Office will fully support the implementation of the recommendations of the Vice Chancellors for the improvement of universities. The Governor Punjab said that the recommendations within the purview of the Punjab Government will be sent to the Punjab Government by the Chancellor's Office. He stressed that a mechanism should be created to minimize the number of male employees in women's universities.
On this occasion, the Vice Chancellors presented various recommendations to the Governor Punjab/Chancellor for improving the affairs of universities. The recommendations presented by the Vice Chancellors said that the issue of delay in the appointment of Vice Chancellors should be resolved. Technology zones should be activated in universities. The recommendations also underscored the need to increase the admission of foreign students to increase the revenue of universities.
