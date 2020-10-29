UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab's Message On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Governor Punjab's message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the holy day of the birth of Last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gives the world a message of the Oneness of Allah, love for humanity and bowing down before One Allah by demolishing all false gods of this material world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the holy day of the birth of Last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) gives the world a message of the Oneness of Allah, love for humanity and bowing down before One Allah by demolishing all false gods of this material world.

In his message on the eve of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal here on Thursday, the Governor Punjab said Pakistan is a fortunate land where resonates the name of One Allah, adding that it is a great pride for the Muslims of this land they are slaves of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Khatam-un-Nabiyyin (PBUH) � who is the reason of all creation but He came to this world in the last.

He said Pakistanis are devotees of the Last Prophet of Allah, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and believe in the Finality of Prophethood from the core of their hearts.

"Let's make a pledge that we will adopt the golden principles from the Sunnah of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and love of humanity, abhor oppression, fight against oppressors and help the oppressed," he said.

