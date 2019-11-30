UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab's Visit To Brussels To Help Getting Extension Of GSP Plus Status To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:05 PM

Governor Punjab's visit to Brussels to help getting extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistan

On the invitation of EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is visiting Brussels - the capital of Belgium - from December 2 to 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :On the invitation of EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is visiting Brussels - the capital of Belgium - from December 2 to 4.

The EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe along with Kashmir Peace Forum has arranged various meetings of the governor Punjab with members of European Parliament in Europe, a message received here Saturday said.

Official reception will be hosted in his honour in Brussels where Pakistan's friendly members of European Parliaments are invited.

The visit of governor Punjab to Europe will be helpful in getting extension of generalized system of preferences (GSP) Plus status to Pakistan.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had played an important role in acquiring GSP Plus status to Pakistan from European Union in December 2013.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Europe Parliament European Union Visit Brussels Belgium December From

Recent Stories

Petroleum prices slashed up to Rs2.90 per liter

1 minute ago

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Asks Lawmakers to Qu ..

1 minute ago

Indian conspiracy against GSP Plus will be foiled: ..

3 minutes ago

Victims buried as search for Albania quake survivo ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister orders action against murder ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of IS Militants Captured in Eastern Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.