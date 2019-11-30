- Home
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 10:05 PM
On the invitation of EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is visiting Brussels - the capital of Belgium - from December 2 to 4
The EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe along with Kashmir Peace Forum has arranged various meetings of the governor Punjab with members of European Parliament in Europe, a message received here Saturday said.
Official reception will be hosted in his honour in Brussels where Pakistan's friendly members of European Parliaments are invited.
The visit of governor Punjab to Europe will be helpful in getting extension of generalized system of preferences (GSP) Plus status to Pakistan.
Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar had played an important role in acquiring GSP Plus status to Pakistan from European Union in December 2013.