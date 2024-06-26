Open Menu

Governor Reaffirms To Encourage Women Entrepreneurs Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Governor reaffirms to encourage women entrepreneurs of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday reaffirmed his strong commitment to encourage educated and vocationally trained women entrepreneurs of the province to achieve heights of economic prosperity.

Talking with a representative delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) here at Governor House, the KP Governor underlined the need of providing business opportunities to educated and vocationally skillful women of KP imperative for their financial autonomy and economic empowerment.

Appreciating the role of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in bringing women folk forward in business, trade and vocational entrepreneurship in KP, the Governor said that advancement of women of the province in business and trade sectors besides proving their mettle in different fields including entrepreneurship was highly encouraging and positive advancement.

He maintained to provide complete cooperation to the women investors in trade and business fields to put the province on the road to prosperity.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said the abilities, skills and overall capacity of the women of Khyber Pakthunkhwa was known to everyone and providing business opportunities to them would certainly benefit the entire country besides making a positive impact on the national economy.

Vice President, WCCI, Anila Khalid thanked the Governor for his assurance of cooperation to business women entrepreneurs, has requested for allocation of land for the women chamber, linkages with other provinces and foreign donors besides launching development projects for women folk of KP.

 The delegation includes Saima Mehboob, Zara Imtiaz, Tajla Khalid, Azra Nooreen, Samina Ahmed and other office bearers of the chamber. During the meeting, problems and difficulties faced by the women entrepreneurs came under discussion.

