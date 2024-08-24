Open Menu

Governor Receives 100 Laptops From Dawoodi Bohra Community

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Governor receives 100 Laptops from Dawoodi Bohra Community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has received 100 laptops for IT students, generously donated by the Dawoodi Bohra community. The laptops were delivered to the Governor House by Kamil, the administrator of Burhani Palace.

It is noteworthy that the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, had announced this donation for IT students.

Earlier, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met with Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. The Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motor, Ali Asghar Jamali, was also present on the occasion.

Governor Tessori expressed gratitude to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, stating, "It is not just the laptops that have been received, but their love as well." He further commended the Dawoodi Bohra community for their concern regarding the elimination of Pakistan's debt.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan