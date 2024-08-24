Governor receives 100 Laptops from Dawoodi Bohra Community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has received 100 laptops for IT students, generously donated by the Dawoodi Bohra community. The laptops were delivered to the Governor House by Kamil, the administrator of Burhani Palace.

It is noteworthy that the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, had announced this donation for IT students.

Earlier, a delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met with Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House. The Chief Executive Officer of Indus Motor, Ali Asghar Jamali, was also present on the occasion.

Governor Tessori expressed gratitude to Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, stating, "It is not just the laptops that have been received, but their love as well." He further commended the Dawoodi Bohra community for their concern regarding the elimination of Pakistan's debt.