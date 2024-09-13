Governor Receives Letter Of Thanks From Leader Of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has received a letter of thanks from the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin.
According to a Governor House communique, the letter reads, "I thank you for the warm welcome and full cooperation in the arrangements for Ashura.
"
He directed the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat to work hard for the development of Pakistan. He also prayed for a stable, prosperous and developed Pakistan.
