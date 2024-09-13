Open Menu

Governor Receives Letter Of Thanks From Leader Of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Governor receives letter of thanks from leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has received a letter of thanks from the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin.

According to a Governor House communique, the letter reads, "I thank you for the warm welcome and full cooperation in the arrangements for Ashura.

"

He directed the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat to work hard for the development of Pakistan. He also prayed for a stable, prosperous and developed Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor From Muharram

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

38 minutes ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

47 minutes ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

53 minutes ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

1 hour ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

3 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

4 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan