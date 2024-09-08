Open Menu

Governor Refuses To Sign Summary Of Sixth Advisor

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Governor refuses to sign summary of sixth Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday refused to approve the appointment of a sixth Advisor to the provincial cabinet.

In remarks on the summary, the Governor cited Article 130, Clause (11) of the Constitution, which permits the Chief Minister to appoint no more than five advisors.

Consequently, the Governor has declined to sign the summary for the new Advisor's appointment and has returned it unsigned.

