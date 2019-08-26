UrduPoint.com
Governor Refutes News About Connection Of PTI With K-Electric Owner Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:11 PM

Governor refutes news about connection of PTI with K-Electric owner group

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday refuted news about any connections of PTI with the Abraaj Group the owner of K-Electric

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday refuted news about any connections of PTI with the Abraaj Group the owner of K-Electric.

Talking to media in a press conference after meeting with a seven-member delegation of Cable Operators Association which called on him at the Governor House, he said that such news were baseless and mere rumours.

Imran Ismail said that comparing Prime Minister Imran Khan with other politicians was injustice and the world was acknowledging that the country now was in the hands an honest leadership.

Responding to a query, he said that lifting of garbage from the city was the responsibility of KMC and the provincial government also.

He said that he would play his role in payments of compensation to the affected victims of K-Electric.

To another question, he replied that he would discuss with the relevant departments for establishment of multiple power supply companies to ensure atmosphere of competition among them which would benefit the consumers.

Earlier, in meeting with delegation of Cable Operators Association led by its Chairman Khalid Arain, the Governor assured that to ensure resolution of genuine concerns of the cable operators he would soon call a high-level meeting in this regard. The Sindh Chief Minister, K-Electric officers and others concerned would be invited to attend the meeting.

Imran Ismail said that cutting the wires and cables of cable operators in the city was not the solution to the issue of electrocution.

The delegation also assured their participation in beautification of the city with removing clumped cables besides pointing out the illegal cable operators. The cable operators requested permission for making a common corridor for cable operators themselves would bear theexpenses.

