Governor Regrets Prolong Delay In Arbab Niaz Stadium Reconstruction
Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said Arbab Niaz Stadium has a sentimental value for us as late Benazir Bhutto addressed her last public gathering at this stadium.
Talking with media at the under-construction stadium here, the Governor added that Arbab Niaz Stadium also has a historical value for having the status of oldest cricket stadium of Peshawar.
Most of the cricket players in the national team were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that sadly there was no cricket academy or international level cricket ground in the province.
The Governor regretted that despite passage of around eight year the construction work at historical Arbab Niaz Stadium was yet to be completed. For the last 10 years, he said PTI held the reins of the province and pretended to be a sport promoting government but contrary to this there was nothing on the ground to prove their tall claims.
The construction work at Arbab Niaz Stadium started in 2017 but despite passage of around eight years there were no signs of its completion in near future. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor added that there was no activity of First Class Cricket.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 injured in fire3 minutes ago
-
87 copy cases reported in HSC Part-I exam12 minutes ago
-
IIUI President inaugurates STBS12 minutes ago
-
Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 cops22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police claim to arrest five member gang23 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari directs comprehensive security, cleanliness plans on Eid ul Azha33 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister seeks report of injured policemen33 minutes ago
-
Chairman, vice chairman of Sialkot Public School elected unanimously42 minutes ago
-
DC distributes cheques to land owners42 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 2000 liter contaminated milk in G-1142 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Monitoring Committee met to review cotton crop43 minutes ago