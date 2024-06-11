Governor regrets prolong delay in Arbab Niaz Stadium reconstruction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said Arbab Niaz Stadium has a sentimental value for us as late Benazir Bhutto addressed her last public gathering at this stadium.

Talking with media at the under-construction stadium here, the Governor added that Arbab Niaz Stadium also has a historical value for having the status of oldest cricket stadium of Peshawar.

Most of the cricket players in the national team were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that sadly there was no cricket academy or international level cricket ground in the province.

The Governor regretted that despite passage of around eight year the construction work at historical Arbab Niaz Stadium was yet to be completed. For the last 10 years, he said PTI held the reins of the province and pretended to be a sport promoting government but contrary to this there was nothing on the ground to prove their tall claims.

The construction work at Arbab Niaz Stadium started in 2017 but despite passage of around eight years there were no signs of its completion in near future. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Governor added that there was no activity of First Class Cricket.