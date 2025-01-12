Open Menu

Governor Reiterates To Uplift Dera Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday reiterated to take tangible measures for the socio-economic development of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views during a marriage ceremony of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap’s cousin held here on Sunday.

He mingled with people and shared moments with them as well as highlighting various development initiatives for the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the PPP has always prioritized the welfare of the people and raised its voice on all forums in this regard.

He assured the people of Dera Ismail Khan that numerous development projects were currently underway, which would provide modern facilities and create opportunities for economic growth, ultimately transforming the region.

The ceremony was attended by several influential figures, including former Provincial Minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria, PPP leader Qaizar Khan Miankhel, PPP leader Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap and others.

Following the event, he also congratulated on the wedding of Syed Muhammad Raza, a son of former Nazim Syed Muhammad Abid Shah at his residence.

Similarly, the governor paid a condolence visit to the residence of party worker Salaar Hussain over the demise of later’s aunt and offered prayers (fatehah).

