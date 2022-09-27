Governor rejects LG bill 2021 for violating Election Act 2017

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday did not sign the Local Government Bill 2021 for using terms like EVMs and i-voting in violation of the Election Act 2017

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday did not sign the Local Government Bill 2021 for using terms like EVMs and i-voting in violation of the Election Act 2017.

The Governor Punjab observed that Elections Act 2017 does not mention the procedure of electronic voting. The word Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and i-voting should be deleted from the bill.

He said if the section 187 of the Local Government Bill is implemented in its original form, it will discourage senior officers, adding that this will not only affect the seniority list but also open the way to promote out-of-turn favourite officers.

The Governor Punjab said the proposed Local Government Bill recognizes the urban-rural divide to some extent but only partially. He said the bill lacks adequate representation in remote rural areas and small to medium growing cities. He said that the 46 local governments proposed under Section 7 of the Bill are inadequate for the population of more than 110 million in 37 districts and should be at least doubled.