Governor requested to play role in preventing use of e-cigarettes, vapes among youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Blue Veins and the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control, a CSOs led alliance working to lead tobacco control initiatives, has requested Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali to play his effective role in preventing use of e-cigarettes and vapes among young population.

In a letter to Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali, both Blue Veins and Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control brought his attention to a pressing issue that is affecting the youth of the province.

“The leadership of Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali can set a precedent for other provinces of Pakistan, showcasing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as role model for proactive and preventive health governance,” reads the letter.

A concerning rise in use of e-cigarettes and vapes has been observed among youngsters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adds the letter.

These devises, are often perceived and claimed to as safer alternatives to traditional tobacco products, are laden with highly addictive nicotine and Other harmful chemicals, it added.

Their growing prevalence, especially among the youth and women, poses a significant public health challenge.

What is particularly alarming is the absence of a comprehensive Federal or provincial policy to regulate the sale and use of these products,

This regulatory vacuum has led to unchecked access, making it easier for underage individuals to obtain e-cigareltes and vapes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently recommended a global ban on flavored vapes and urged for strict age restriction on their sale.

In light of these developments, the Provincial Alliance for Sustainable Tobacco Control urged Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to take immediate and decisive action.

We propose the policy action to ban the sale or e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age or 21 in our province.

This interim measure should remain in effect until a robust policy or legislation can be developed to address this issue comprehensively by the government, it suggested.