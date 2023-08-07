Open Menu

Governor Returns Sindh Protection, Prohibition Of Breastfeeding Bill With Objection

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Governor returns Sindh protection, prohibition of breastfeeding bill with objection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday objected to the Sindh Protection, Prohibition of Breastfeeding and Young Children Nutrition Bill 2023 and returned it to the Sindh government for its revision.

As per the objection, the matter was included in the Federal government's legislative list and under Article 142 the federal government was entitled to enact it, according to a Governor House statement.

Further added that a few sections of the bill were against the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Governor said that the people belonging to Diary Milk should be included in the Infant and Youth Children board. He said that the bill would put negative effects on dairy milk industry.

