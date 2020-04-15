UrduPoint.com
Governor Reviews Cash Distribution Process Under Ehsaas Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Governor reviews cash distribution process under Ehsaas programme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday reviewed arrangement at Ehsaas Kafalat cash distribution centers at Fauji Sugar Mill High school, Tando Mohammad Khan.

Talking to media persons, Governor Imran Ismail said objective of this programme was to transfer cash amount of Rs. 12000 to deserving people transparently as financial assistance to mitigate impact of lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a committed and honest leader of Pakistan and despite financial constraints relief package of Rs 145 billion had been announced to provide assistance to poor and deserving families.

Governor Imran Ismail said under Ehsaas Kafalat programme, Rs 12,000 would be distributed among 12 million families of them 3.6 million families belong to Sindh province.

Replying to a question regarding lack of coronavirus testing kits in Sindh, Governor said Federal government had provided more testing kits to Sindh than any other province and if need arises further kits and other material would be provided.

The Deputy Commissioner Yasir Ali Bhatti, SSP Abid Baloch, Director General Ehsaas Kafalat Programme Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Assistant Director Najamuddin Jamali and others were present on the occasion.

