Governor reviews performance of Balochistan Education Foundation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Monday said that it was the government responsibility to provide quality education to every child of of the province and a way forwarded to create a advance and prosperous society.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Boards of Directors of Balochistan Education Foundation at Governor House Quetta.

Provincial Secretary Education Ghulam Ali Bloch, Secretary Finance Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, Balochistan Education Foundation's MD Justice Retired Nadir and all members of BEF attended the meeting.

He said Balochistan Education Foundation (BEF) was playing key role to promote education at the Primary level,besides setting up schools in the deprived areas.

Several important decisions were made for the betterment of standard education in the province.