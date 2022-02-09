Governor reviews performance of federal government departments with reference to PCP

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Wednesday reviewed the performance of Federal government departments with special reference to the response relating to complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP), while presiding over a meeting at Governor's House.

Imran Ismail directed all the departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens, said a statement.

He said that government organizations are bound to serve people as governance system is linked with better coordination between public and government organizations.

He emphasized upon the federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

The Sindh Governor further directed that immediate redressal of grievances and complaints should be satisfied with the timely departmental action.

According to the report, the dashboards of officers of 83 federal departments, during the year 2021, were reviewed.

These federal departments, in the Sindh, province received more than 66825 public complaints, out of which 95 percent had been resolved, according to the report.

The report further says that 48 percent feedback received from the people.