Governor Reviews Performance Of Federal Govt Depts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Governor reviews performance of federal govt depts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said that government organisations are bound to serve people as governance system is linked to better coordination between public and government organisations.

He emphasized upon the Federal government institutions to provide merit and transparency based services to the citizens and there should be a practical and effective mechanism in this regard.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at Governor House to review performance of federal government departments with special reference to the response relating to complaints registered on Pakistan Citizens Portal (PCP).

The Governor Sindh directed all departments to expedite work to resolve the complaints and the feedback of the concerned complainant should also be sought by calling the citizens.

He further directed that immediate redressal of grievances and complaints should be satisfied with the timely departmental action. He said that regular meetings would be held to review the performance in resolving the grievances received so that all the departments should realise their responsibilities.

According to a report, the dashboards of officers of 77 federal departments, during the first three months of 2021, were reviewed. These federal department in the Sindh province received more than 10386 public complaints, out of which 95% had been resolved, according to the report. It says that as many as 34% people expressed satisfaction on the way the issues were settled.

