Governor reviews plans for medical college in Attock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Punjab Governor/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan presided over a meeting regarding the establishment of a medical college in Attock district at the Governor's House here on Saturday.

In the meeting, former Punjab caretaker Health Minister Javed Akram gave a detailed briefing about the project. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Atif Raza participated in the meeting through video link.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Dr. Shahid Munir, was also present in the meeting. He informed the Punjab Governor/Chancellor about the exhibition of research projects of Punjab universities to be held in the next few months.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Sardar Saleem Haider said that the establishment of a medical college would provide medical education and public health facilities to the poor people of the remote areas of Punjab province.

He said that satellite centers would be established in backward tehsil Fateh Jhang and other areas of Attock district. He added that the establishment of these satellite centers would promote community medicine practice of international standards. He also directed to form a working committee to expedite the project of establishing a medical college. As regards the exhibition of research projects, he said that the representatives of the industry should also be invited in the exhibition of the research projects to develop academia-industry linkage.

Special Secretary Academics Abdul Rahman Shah, Deputy Secretary Dr. Asad and Deputy Secretary Zil e Huma from the Governor's Secretariat were also present in the meeting .