UrduPoint.com

Governor Reviews Response Of Departments To Redress Complaints Received On Citizen Portal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:54 PM

Governor reviews response of departments to redress complaints received on Citizen Portal

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday summoned 83 Provincial Heads of Federal departments and other officers at the governor's house and reviewed the performance of the departments regarding the measures taken to redress complaints on Citizen Portal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail Thursday summoned 83 Provincial Heads of Federal departments and other officers at the governor's house and reviewed the performance of the departments regarding the measures taken to redress complaints on Citizen Portal.

He also issued directions for immediate resolution of the public complaints.

The governor said that the Pakistan Citizen's Portal was the vision of the prime minister and it had proved to be the most swiftest and trusted mode for complaints redressal, good governance and service delivery.

It was informed at the meeting that during the third quarter of 2021 that is from July 01, to September 30, the performance of 83 offices/organizations of Federal Government (whose dashboards are accessible) working in the Sindh Province had been evaluated.

As many as 24,962 complaints were received. Out of 83 departments/ offices, performance of 72 was found normal / satisfactory. However, remaining are under minor and major observations.

It was further informed that 96 percent departments had resolved their complaints in time. As per the breakup, out of 11755 complaints received against power supply companies and 10920 stood resolved; out of 1080 complaints lodged against FIA, 1050 were resolved; out of 309 against HEC, 299 disposed of; out of 4690 complaints against SSGC, 3868 stood resolved etc.

The Governor Sindh urged upon the Head of the Organizations to appoint qualified, capable and experienced Focal Persons for PCP handling.

"The capacity building of the Focal Persons shall also be ensured by way of trainings and refresher courses by the respective Departments", he added.

The Government officers have further been directed to register complaints of the weak segments through their dashboards. The officers have also been given special instructions to facilitate senior citizens, widows, women and special persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that Governor's Secretariats have been assigned for monitoring and evaluation of the Federal Government's departments through the dashboards, which are functioning in the territorial limits of the respective province.

The review report ensuring the efficiency, effectiveness and pace of the system, are also required to be submitted as a quarterly statement to the Prime Minister office.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Governor Federal Investigation Agency July September Women HEC From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Sui Southern Gas Company Limited

Recent Stories

President signs three bills into law

President signs three bills into law

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court directs AAG to submit details regard ..

Supreme Court directs AAG to submit details regarding recovery of a missing pers ..

1 minute ago
 Super League Polo: Country Lions, Crescent Cavalri ..

Super League Polo: Country Lions, Crescent Cavalries get victories

1 minute ago
 Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tenni ..

Shehryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championships: Aqeel, Mudass ..

1 minute ago
 Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going ..

Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

4 minutes ago
 Quran Khawani for Gilani's mother-in-law held

Quran Khawani for Gilani's mother-in-law held

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.