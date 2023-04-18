UrduPoint.com

Governor Reviews Undergoing Development Projects Of South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed his satisfaction with the effectiveness and performance of the South Punjab Secretariat and urged to take more steps to accelerate the process of development in the region.

He said that the establishment of the endowment fund in colleges of South Punjab and the law of compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran in private schools should be strictly implemented.

He said this while presiding over a meeting in South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar briefed the Governor of Punjab about the performance of the South Punjab Secretariat. Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab were also present in the meeting.

Governor Punjab asked the Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab to report within two days about the functioning of dialysis machines in all hospitals.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman directed the staff of all Union Councils of South Punjab to provide better facilities to the citizens.

Governor Punjab issued instructions to complete the Motorway Jhangara Link Road by June 30 this year and said the will personally talk to the Punjab government about the lack of funds.

He said the issues of blockage of sewage lines in Bahawalpur City must be resolved permanently.

The Governor of Punjab praised the management of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company for its excellent performance.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, in his briefing, said that the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat has accelerated the process of development in the region and it was a matter of pride that unique projects have been started in various fields.

He said, in the budget of the new financial year, the South Punjab Secretariat is expected to get more financial autonomy, which will enable the administrative secretaries to issue budgets to the subordinate institutions.

This step will make the monitoring system more effective, he concluded.

Pakistan

