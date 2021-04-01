UrduPoint.com
Governor Reviews Uplift Schemes Of Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Governor reviews uplift schemes of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) to review the development schemes for different parts of Karachi.

General Manager SIDCL Brig. (R) Sohail Abrar briefed on the ongoing projects in the city being supervised by the SIDCL and those in the pipeline for the next fiscal year, said a statement.

The Governor asked the SIDCL to complete all ongoing projects within stipulated time. "The federal-funded projects in Karachi would prove long lasting and an effective source of infrastructure development which would ease life of a common man," he added.

Governor acknowledged the personal interest of the prime minister in the development of Karachi and vowed that the Federal government would keep supporting the civic bodies of the city through all possible resources.

It was also informed at the meeting that the federal government was in the process of conceiving mega development projects for major Sindh cities, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and some other districts with a view to bringing it at par with other 'developed' parts of the country.

