Governor rule, not under consideration in Sindh: Imran Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday ruled out any possibility of imposition of governor rule in the province but said that the Federal government wants to put things in order.

Addressing a news conference at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister regarding lawlessness in the province and recommended to change Provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has failed to perform his duties and is a biased officer", the Governor said.

He said that IGP Sindh and Police in the province were working as a party. SSPs were taking instructions directly. Police was taking illegal actions against members and workers of opposition parties. The officers must remember they were the servants of state not of any political party.

Imran Ismail said that PTI MPA and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had been tortured in the jail. The jailor had released edited CCTV footage.

He said that the current lawlessness in the province had reminded him of the Altaf Hussain's era.

To a question, the Governor of Sindh replied that IGP Sindh was following the instructions of provincial government and was not doing justice with his position.

"Sindh Police nominates hundreds of unidentified people in single FIR to take advantage and arrest innocents", he said.

The Governor said that Sindh Chief Secretary and IGP Sindh were the representatives of federal government in the province. Both the officers were bound to coordinate with the federal government and they must play role of bridge between both the governments.