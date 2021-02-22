UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Rule, Not Under Consideration In Sindh: Imran Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Governor rule, not under consideration in Sindh: Imran Ismail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday ruled out any possibility of imposition of governor rule in the province but said that the Federal government wants to put things in order.

Addressing a news conference at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister regarding lawlessness in the province and recommended to change Provincial Inspector General of Police (IGP).

"IGP Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has failed to perform his duties and is a biased officer", the Governor said.

He said that IGP Sindh and Police in the province were working as a party. SSPs were taking instructions directly. Police was taking illegal actions against members and workers of opposition parties. The officers must remember they were the servants of state not of any political party.

Imran Ismail said that PTI MPA and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh had been tortured in the jail. The jailor had released edited CCTV footage.

He said that the current lawlessness in the province had reminded him of the Altaf Hussain's era.

To a question, the Governor of Sindh replied that IGP Sindh was following the instructions of provincial government and was not doing justice with his position.

"Sindh Police nominates hundreds of unidentified people in single FIR to take advantage and arrest innocents", he said.

The Governor said that Sindh Chief Secretary and IGP Sindh were the representatives of federal government in the province. Both the officers were bound to coordinate with the federal government and they must play role of bridge between both the governments.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Unidentified People Police Altaf Hussain Governor Jail FIR Government Opposition

Recent Stories

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

3 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

31 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

33 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

33 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.