UrduPoint.com

Governor Saddens Over School Van Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Governor saddens over school van accident

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident of a school van in Pind Kargo Khan area of Abbottabad district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident of a school van in Pind Kargo Khan area of Abbottabad district.

In a message, the Governor condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of the injured children. He also directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible medical cover to the injured of the incident.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Abbottabad Van Family Best

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

47 seconds ago
 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second Test scoreboard

49 seconds ago
 NA passes Elections (Amendment) Bill-2022 with maj ..

NA passes Elections (Amendment) Bill-2022 with majority vote

53 seconds ago
 No monkeypox cases detected in Turkiye: Health Min ..

No monkeypox cases detected in Turkiye: Health Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Lao gov't orders action to facilitate goods export ..

Lao gov't orders action to facilitate goods export

8 minutes ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.