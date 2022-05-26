Governor saddens over school van accident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic accident of a school van in Pind Kargo Khan area of Abbottabad district.

In a message, the Governor condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of the injured children. He also directed the hospital authorities to provide best possible medical cover to the injured of the incident.