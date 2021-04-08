UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor, SAPM Discuss Overall Security, Economic Stability

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Governor, SAPM discuss overall security, economic stability

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman here at the Governor's House.

A statement from the Governor's House said both discussed matters pertaining to national security, especially the economic security of the country in detail.

Governor Shah Farman on the occasion presented different suggestions for ensuring economic security and stressed on usage of various opportunities for the purpose.

During the meeting both also discussed in detail the overall security situation in merged tribal districts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor From

Recent Stories

Afghan authorities refuse landing to Plane carryin ..

6 minutes ago

9 minutes ago

Fakhar, Misbah review ODI series

25 minutes ago

IUB holds Int'l conference on impact of mathematic ..

1 minute ago

Australia halts AstraZeneca shots for under 50s ov ..

1 minute ago

Jemima Goldsmith blasts ex-spouse Imran Khan’s c ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.