Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected MUJ office-bearers

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday administered oath to the newly-elected office bearers of Multan Union of Journalists (MUJ).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday administered oath to the newly-elected office bearers of Multan Union of Journalists (MUJ).

The MUJ office-bearers, elected unopposed, included President Malik Shahadat Awan, General Secretary Mazhar Khan, Vice Presidents Hameedul Hassan and Shahid Sathu, Finance Secretary Rana Irfan ul islam, Joint Secretary Chaudhry Mahmood, and Executive Body members Safdar Bukhari, Shahid Imran Qureshi, Agha Shahid Azeem, Shahzad Faisal, Tariq Ansari and Saeed Ahmad.

The governor congratulated the MUJ office bearers and highlighted the importance of unions in safeguarding the rights of workers.

He expressed the hope that the MUJ would play an important role for the welfare of journalists community and resolving their problems.

Chaudhry Sarwar condemned the attack on a journalist community leader Malik Amjad and said he had asked the police to arrest those involved in the crime.

Veteran journalists Shoukat Ashfaq, Mazhar Javed, Sardar Zafarullah Khan, Ijaz Khan Tareen, Amir Iqbal Bhutta and Javed Ambar were also present in the meeting.