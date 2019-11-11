Governor Sarwar hosts Sikh Yatrees

Some 2000 Sikh yatrees felt more than at home when they were invited to a sumptuous hi-tea with an add-on of Punjabi music by singer Malku at the sprawling lawns of Governor House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Some 2000 Sikh yatrees felt more than at home when they were invited to a sumptuous hi-tea with an add-on of Punjabi music by singer Malku at the sprawling lawns of Governor House here on Monday.

The hi-tea was arranged by Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for the foreign Sikh delegates visiting Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest while Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, parliamentarians and a large number of PTI office bearers were in attendance. First Lady Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi was also present.

On a nippy autumn afternoon, the sprawling lawns presented a view of a spring day as the saffron, purple, orange, yellow, pink, turquoise, and reddish turbans of the Sikhs looked like flowers on the lawns.

Sikh Yatrees uttered their deep gratitude for the favour given to them by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in their slogans for the Pakistan government and expressed their joy through the dance on the Punjabi songs of Malku at the close of the ceremony. Their faces beamed with happiness as the surroundings of the Punjab Governor's House resonated with the praises for Pakistan and Baba Guru Nanak.

The ceremony also acknowledged the services of the Religious Tourism and Heritage committee, provincial ministers, FWO, ETPB and government functionaries for their untiring efforts to complete Gurdwara Sahib, Kartarpura project and arrangements in Nankana Sahib.

President Arif Alvi gave away shields among the visiting Sikh Yatrees and the government functionaries on the occasion.

In his address, President Dr. Arif Alvi said peace was the ideal of Pakistan government and the opening of Kartarpur corridor would ensure durable peace in the region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan sent a message of peace and love across borders soon after taking oath of his office, adding the premier was determined to peace and love with neighbors.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while addressing the ceremony, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on the opening of Kartarpur Corridor and the Sikh Yatrees on the 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He also hailed the parliamentarians, institutions and government officials who had worked day and night to complete the projects within a short span of time.

He said the Muslims were celebrating the birth of last Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W.) who had preached to give rights to minorities and the PTI government would protect the same.

He expressed the hope that the neighboring India would protect minorities and take remedial measures in the Jammu and Kashmir where human rights of the Kashmiri people were being violated.

Earlier, in the day, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated an art exhibition "Pargat" by Punjab University College of Art and Design students held in connection with the 550th birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak at Alhamra Art Gallery. The exhibition displayed art works which encompass life and teachings of Baba Guru Nanak.