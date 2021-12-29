UrduPoint.com

Governor Sarwar Inaugurates 15 Projects Of Aab-e-Pak Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2021 | 08:02 PM

Governor Sarwar inaugurates 15 projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday inaugurated here 15 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority completed at a cost of Rs 44 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday inaugurated here 15 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority completed at a cost of Rs 44 million.

Speaking on the occasion,the governor said the government was working on emergency basis to tackle the challenges being faced by the country, including inflation.

It was making all-out efforts to fulfill the promises made with the people and had taken solid steps for the country's development beyond political interests, he said.

Member of the National Assembly Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Member of the Punjab Assembly Raja Saghir Ahmed, Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Chairman Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan and others were present on the occasion.

The governor said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, the whole world was facing challenges of financial crisis with a rising inflation which badly affected the economies of several countries.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking solid steps to provide relief to the citizens. Ehsaas and other programs were launched in this regard, he added.

He said the government was also taking steps to curb inflation, adding that providing maximum facilities to the people was top priority of the government.

Sarwar said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority was completing projects across the province to provide clean drinking water to the people and fulfilling its promise to provide clean drinking water to nearly eight million people this year.

He said, no compromise would be made on quality and transparency in all the projects of the authority.

He said, "We are completing different projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority besides several other projects being completed by Sarwar Foundation, Pak Aid, Al-Khair Foundation and other welfare organizations to provide clean drinking water to the people." So far, more than 200 filtration plants had been installed by Sarwar Foundation alone, through which clean drinking water was being provided to more than two million people daily, he said adding, providing clean drinking water to the people is the mission of my life for which I am working day and night.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said, "We are thankful to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for giving such a great gift of clean drinking water to the people of our constituency."On the occasion, Chairman Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed assured that the ongoing projects of the authority would be completed within stipulated timeframe.

He said, "In order to provide clean drinking water to every individual of Punjab, we are united under the leadership of Governor Punjab."

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister World Governor Punjab Water Shakeel All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new recor ..

France tops 200,000 daily Covid cases in new record: minister

9 minutes ago
 Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue V ..

Zakharova Comments on Estonia's Refusal to Issue Visa to RIA Novosti Corresponde ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

IGP takes notice of illegal detention of citizen

9 minutes ago
 US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afgha ..

US to Announce Two Appointments in Charge of Afghan Women's Rights - Reports

9 minutes ago
 German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for C ..

German Minister Speaks Against Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines

11 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

Putin, Lukashenko Conclude Nearly 3-Hour Talks

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.