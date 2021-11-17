UrduPoint.com

Governor Sarwar Urges Youth To Work Hard For Country's Bright Future

Wed 17th November 2021 | 04:45 PM

Governor Sarwar urges youth to work hard for country's bright future

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday urged the youth to work hard and properly use their time to polish their skills for development and a bright future of themselves as well as the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday urged the youth to work hard and properly use their time to polish their skills for development and a bright future of themselves as well as the country.

He was addressing the first convocation of the Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq, former vice-chancellor Government College University Faisalabad Prof Dr Zakir Hussain, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

The governor, terming the youth an engine for a bright future, advised them to get education with dedication and come up with innovative ideas for the uplift of the country.

He advised students to bring honour for their parents and teachers as their prayers and efforts were behind their success.

He also advised parents to give due share to their daughters in inheritance, adding that only daughters look after their parents when they get older.

He said the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) had given respect to women 1400 years ago.

The governor said that time was most precious thing, hence the students should utilise it properly for success in life. A man should always remember his point of travel from where he started when he became a successful man, an officer or a businessman, he added.

"We should feel proud of our culture and traditions," he said. He said that the government was taking revolutionary measures for promotion of the education sector.

He said that the PTI government was taking all-out measures to steer the country out of crises.

He said that nature had gifted Pakistan with tremendous resources, adding that "now it is our duty to explore and benefit from it".

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said: "We should always come forward to serve humanity as history always remembers those who served the mankind," he said.

He said that everything was possible in life if one has passion in life, and believes in struggle, dedication and determination for his cause.

He congratulated GCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq and her team for holding the 1st convocation of the university in most befitting manner.

The Punjab governor also appreciated the GCWU management for continuing extracurricular activities in the university.

Earlier, he decorated 238 female graduates with medals and awarded degrees to 4,188 students of BS, MA/MSc and MPhil programmes, who had passed their examinations during the years 2013 to 2018.

Later, VC Prof Dr Rubina Farooq also presented the university shield to Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar.

