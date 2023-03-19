UrduPoint.com

Governor, Saudi Delegation Discuss Better Facilities For Hajj Pilgrims

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Saudi Arabia, which make arrangements for Hajj pilgrims called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Sunday.

They discussed the provision of better facilities to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims, investment in the Sindh province, and other issues of mutual interest.

The Governor said that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were established at people to people level.

He said that the people of Pakistan gave extra-ordinary value to Saudi Arabia due to sacred places.

The Saudi delegation gave assurance to the Governor that the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims would be provided with better facilities.

