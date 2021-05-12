UrduPoint.com
Governor Sawar Condemns Israeli Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the silence and indifference of the United Nations and international bodies on Israeli aggression and violation of international laws is criminal and condemnable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the silence and indifference of the United Nations and international bodies on Israeli aggression and violation of international laws is criminal and condemnable. He urged them to take prompt action immediately.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the Islamic countries should not only condemn Israeli terrorism but also take prompt action to halt Israeli crimes. He said: "It breaks my heart to see innocent Palestinians suffering at the hands of Israeli forces." Governor Sarwar said the killing of more than 48 Palestinians was the worst Israeli terrorism, adding that the time had come for Islamic countries to unite in condemnation of Israeli terrorism and take prompt action in order to protect their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Thr governor said unfortunately, all international bodies, including the United Nations, had become silent spectators on Israeli terrorism and if they want peace and stability in the world then Israel should be stopped from terrorism immediately and the Palestinian people should be given their basic human rights and their just right to freedom, he added.

Sarwar mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan stands with its Palestinian brothers and sisters and would raise their voice all over the world for their freedom. The atrocities of Israel would have to an end and the sun of freedom would rise in Palestine, he asserted. The world could no longer be indifferent to the violence and human rights abuses committed by Israel and Israel must be held accountable for its crimes, he added.

