Governor Says No To Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowances And Privileges Bill 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 09:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman returned unsigned the Punjab Ministers Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment) (Repeal) Bill 2022 to the Punjab Assembly for the second time in a row for reconsideration in the public interest.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, the spokesperson said the Governor Punjab had earlier returned the bill with the observation that 'implementation of the Punjab Ministers' Salaries, Allowances and Privileges (Amendment ((Repeal)) Bill, 2022 will increase burden on the national exchequer.'The governor had further observed that the bill, in question, will restore unnecessary privileges, including security squads of former chief ministers and ministers, which had been abolished, adding the proposed bill will waste taxpayers' money on the perks that need to be discouraged.

