Governor Says, Serving Humanity Was The Biggest Virtue

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Governor says, serving humanity was the biggest virtue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar lauded the services of well-known philanthropist Mukhtar A. Sheikh and his family for running many social welfare institutions.

Governor expressed these views during a visit to Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital, one of the most modern health care facility being run as non-profit organization in the city.

Governor was accompanied by his wife and chairperson Sarwar Foundation, Mrs. Parveen Sarwar, Punjab minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Punjab minister for energy Dr. Akhtar Malik, MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar. Chairman Mukhtar A. Sheikh Hospital Mian Faisal Mukhtar, CEO Fatima Group Fawwad Mukhtar and noted business tycoon Arif Habib were also present.

Punjab Governor said that serving humanity was the biggest virtue and Mukhtar A. Sheikh family was leading from the front in serving humanity and spending huge amounts to provide different kinds of facilities to the destitute.

He appreciated the top quality health facilities being extended to people at the hospital. He said that Mukhtar A. Sheikh family had reached out to poor people with ration during COVID-19 related lock down besides resource-less families affected by heavy rains in Sindh.

This family also contributed in Prime Minister Fund and remained engaged in welfare activities and the Sarwar Foundation and Mukhtar A. Sheikh Trust would work together to lessen the sufferings of the people in this area, Governor remarked.

He aked that the affluent people and philanthropists to come forward with renewed zeal to serve the humanity in whatever way they can.

Giving a briefing, CEO Mukhtar A. Sheikh hospital Irfan Khan said that the hospital was the most modern in south Punjab adding that its beds would be increased to 500 phase wise.

He said that the hospital provide almost all kind of treatment facilities under supervision of highly qualified and expert doctors and equipped with latest equipment and machinery.

He said "The trust will open "Farrukh Mukhtar" nursing college this year while a medical college will be set up in the 2nd phase", and added that the poor patients would get free treatments at the hosital with joint help from Pakistan Baitul-Maal and the hospital.

