Governor Secretariat refutes news of shifting KP Governor to Islamabad

The Spokesman to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Saturday refuted news items published in sections of press and currently viral on social media about shifting of the Governor to Islamabad owing to coronavirus threat

In a statement issued here, the spokesman said that KP Governor was residing at Governor House and the news was totally baseless and fabricated, adding that the Governor went to Islamabad a few days before Eid due to official engagements but returned immediately.

He said that KP Governor was having eye of corona situation in the province from the start of the infectious disease in the province and he was in contact with the provincial government on daily basis and line departments and organizations.

The Governor had also attended video link meetings with President and Prime Minister of Pakistan with regard to coronavirus situation and had been in contact with governors of other province in this regard.

A meeting of apex committee was also convened by the governor at Governor House while a consultative meeting with KP Ulemas was also presided by him regarding adaptation of precautionary measures in the holy month of Ramazan.

The Governor was also in contact with media, police and other frontline institutions since the pandemic started and he also distributed financial assistance among deserving and destitute at Governor House.

The spokesman said that due to public holidays by the government only necessary staff of Governor House was attending the office as per the advisory of KP government and that too by maintaining social distancing, using masks and sanitizers.

He said that the news regarding coronavirus outbreak among staff of governor house was false and urged media to ascertain the authenticity of any news before its dissemination.