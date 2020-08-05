UrduPoint.com
Governor See Off Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Train March

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:04 PM

Governor see off Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Train March

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal organized a train march from Karachi to Sukkur to register a protest against illegal Indian action and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal organized a train march from Karachi to Sukkur to register a protest against illegal Indian action and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail bid farewell to the participants of train march which departed for Sukkur from Cantt. Station Karachi on Wednesday.

The train march was led by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Sindh Assembly Members, notable personalities and people belonging to different walks of life were also present on the occasion. The participants were carrying flags of Kashmir and were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities.

Talking to media on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the train march indicate that the entire Pakistani nation wad united against the Indian Illegal Action of August 5 because India was violating human rights in IIOJK.

He said the whole nation stand with Kashmir to show solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren. "I am confident that the dark night of oppression is coming to an end," he said.

Imran Ismail further said that on the Kashmir issue people of all political, religious parties and different schools of thought are on the same page. He said "Today (Youm-e-Istehsal), everyone is protesting".

He said that the United Nations must play its role and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions.

Replying to a question, the Governor said that the map approved by the Federal Cabinet the other day was a real map according to the wishes of Pakistanis.

