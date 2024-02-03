Governor seeks compliance over 2% admission quota for minorities in universities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has issued directives to all public sector varsities for sharing compliance over a two percent quota for minorities in the province.

He issued these directives during a meeting held at Governor House with a delegation of Civil Society Organization (CSO) representatives under the chairmanship of Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager, Blue Veins organization.

Muhammad Rizwan, Provincial Coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), was also present on the occasion, along with CSO representatives including Zartasha, Faizan, Aliza Mehfooz, and Uruba.

The CSO representatives called on the Governor to express their gratitude for the support extended by Haji Ghulam Ali in the enforcement of Section 144 for the imposition of a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes on youngsters below the age of 21 and within the vicinity of educational institutions.

During the meeting, Qamar Naseem diverted the attention of Governor KP over the non-implementation of a two percent admission quota by public sector universities for the minority community.

He informed Governor Haji Ghulam Ali that during a survey conducted by Blue Veins in the province, it was found that the majority of universities are not utilizing the two percent quota for minorities as decided by the government.

Taking notice of the information, the governor forthwith issued directives to all the universities in the province to share the implementation of the decision.

He said the rights of minorities would be protected, and the implementation of decisions taken by the government in this regard would be ensured at all costs.

He also sought implementation of the job quota granted by the government to the minority community of the country.

Earlier, Qamar Naseem apprised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali about the benefits of enforcing a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to youngsters in KP.

He said, "District governments are conducting raids at different commercial markets and taking action over the open sale of newer tobacco products.

"In some of the areas, shopkeepers are educated about seeking the identity card of customers purchasing e-cigarettes to ascertain their age."

"In some cases, district government officials have nabbed youngsters and even minors over the purchase of e-cigarettes and informed their parents."

He said the courageous and dynamic stance taken by Governor KP made the province the first in the country to take this bold decision to ban the sale of newer tobacco products being sold on the basis of false claims of harm reduction.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said what he did was for the benefit of our youngsters and to ensure better public health.

He said, "The young generation gets impressed by advertisements on social media and becomes involved in smoking, which ensues in their indulgence in intoxication and wrong practices."

Haji Ghulam Ali stressed the importance of increasing awareness about the harmful effects of these new tobacco products on public health.

He also suggested preparing a documentary for airing on ptv about the harmful impacts of e-cigarettes and vaping on people, especially youngsters.

Similarly, social media platforms should also be used for public education because of their growing use, he continued.

He also directed district administrations in the provinces to fully ensure the implementation of the decision taken by the KP government to ban the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes for a period of 60 days.

Meanwhile, he also directed CSO representatives to forthwith prepare a draft law for passage by the provincial assembly after the expiry of the two-month period of Section 144.

On the occasion, a CSO representative also presented a shield to Governor KP as a mark of appreciation and thanks for his cooperation and leading role in banning the sale of e-cigarettes in KP.