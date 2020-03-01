UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Seeks Nobel Peace Prize For Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 05:10 PM

Governor seeks Nobel Peace Prize for Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called for awarding the Nobel Peace prize to Prime Minister Imran Khan in recognition of his role in Afghan peace process.

In a media statement issued by the Governor's House on Sunday, he said that Imran Khan was the only political leader who had been opposing war in the region. By all standards, he deserved the Nobel Prize, he added.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a message of peace by setting free a captured Indian pilot, though India had been promoting war hysteria.

The governor said that a period of 19 years of war was now going to end in Afghanistan because of sincere efforts of Pakistan. He said Imran Khan had been calling for resolving the Afghan dispute through dialogue since the day the USA and its allies launched as war in Afghanistan. And today, America and Taliban had admitted the utility of Imran Khan's standpoint, he added.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said: "Alhamdulillah, today war is dying down and peace is taking roots in Afghanistan.

" Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan played a historic and decisive role in Afghan peace process, and Taliban-America peace accord was the victory of principled stand of the prime minister, he added.

The governor said that entire world community was also praising the Pakistan Army for rendering sacrifices for establishment of peace in the region. The 220 million Pakistanis were proud of Pakistan armed forces which fought out terrorism effectively.

He said that Pakistan was all supportive of peace in the region as it would ensure progress and prosperity of the people living here. Pakistan was advocating peace in the neighbouring country also, and India must resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions, instead of using guns and bullets against helpless Kashmiris and even its own people in different regions. Atrocities against Indian Muslims must come to an end, otherwise threats to regional peace would continue looming large due to India's negative approach, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Army Governor United Nations Punjab Progress Sunday Muslim Media All Million

Recent Stories

678,573 economic licences issued in February

29 minutes ago

DIFC, Mashreq Bank launch instant bank account ope ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: Gold and jewellery sector shows com ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Future Accelerators attracts international c ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces new coronavirus case, taking tota ..

2 hours ago

AED254.4 million roads and infrastructure work com ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.