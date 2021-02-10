UrduPoint.com
Governor Seeks Plan For Setting Up Of Int'l Standard Testing Lab In KP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Governor seeks plan for setting up of Int'l standard testing lab in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday directed the stakeholders and bodies attached with Gemstone industry to chalk out a comprehensive plan and give suggestions for setting up of an international standard testing laboratory in the province.

Presiding over a meeting here at Governor House on certification of Gemstone cutting and polishing, he said that Pakistan has rich potential in the gemstone sector but unfortunately the precious stones have no recognition in the international market due to unavailability of international standard certificate of cutting and polishing.

If we succeed in making out gemstone internationally certified it will change the fate of the persons affiliated with this sector, he noted.

The governor informed the participants of the meeting that International Brands Limited (IBL) in collaboration with HRD Antwrep Belgium has offered to establish globally recognized certification and authentication of Gems and jewelry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to give a boost to the Gemstone industry.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Mohammad Idress Khan, Secretary Minerals Nazar Hussain Shah, Director Gemstone and Gemological Institute Khalid Osman and Gemologists and representatives of PCSIR.

According to officials affiliated with Gemstone industry currently 95 percent treasure of color stone from Pakistan is being smuggled to other countries as rough stones as low as USD 10/carat which is being sold in international market at US $2000 to 5000 per Carat after being processed and this is all because of non-recognition of Pakistan's gems stones authentication and certification.

