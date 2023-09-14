Open Menu

Governor Seeks Report On Firing Incident Near Sakhi Hassan

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Governor seeks report on firing incident near Sakhi Hassan

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while taking notice of the reported firing incident near Sakhi Hassan has asked for a detailed report from Additional Inspector General of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while taking notice of the reported firing incident near Sakhi Hassan has asked for a detailed report from Additional Inspector General of Karachi.

He also expressed his grief over the death of a seven-year-old girl Maryam in this incident, said a statement on Thursday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Firing Governor From

Recent Stories

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’ ..

UN’s work and mission ‘more vital than ever’: Guterres

12 minutes ago
 Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

Tourist places should be promoted: Governor Sindh

17 minutes ago
 Chinese CG calls on Mayor

Chinese CG calls on Mayor

18 minutes ago
 Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F ..

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

18 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses measures to expedite development ..

Meeting discusses measures to expedite development process in merged districts

9 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to decla ..

May-9 violence: ATC initiates proceedings to declare 15 accused as POs

9 minutes ago
Axact fake degree case adjourned

Axact fake degree case adjourned

9 minutes ago
 RDA launches grand operation against illegal housi ..

RDA launches grand operation against illegal housing societies; demolishes 11 so ..

9 minutes ago
 Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith ..

Religious, political leaders unite for interfaith harmony, urge justice for Jara ..

9 minutes ago
 84 police stations to have new 'Night Shift' SHOs

84 police stations to have new 'Night Shift' SHOs

7 minutes ago
 Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chairman, Quresh ..

Court dismisses bail pleas of PTI chairman, Qureshi in cipher case

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law instituting Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establis ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan