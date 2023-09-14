Governor Seeks Report On Firing Incident Near Sakhi Hassan
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori while taking notice of the reported firing incident near Sakhi Hassan has asked for a detailed report from Additional Inspector General of Karachi.
He also expressed his grief over the death of a seven-year-old girl Maryam in this incident, said a statement on Thursday.